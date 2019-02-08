HAMPTON, Va. — And just like that Hampton is a contender. Former Florida State starting quarterback Deondre Francois is now a graduate transfer for the Pirates. He was working out Friday on the first day of football practice.

Former FSU quarterback to play for Hampton U.

Francois was a 2-year starter for the Seminoles and threw for 6,291 yards and 35 touchdowns. He was the ACC rookie of the year in 2016.

He can play in games this season and has two years of eligibility remaining.

Head coach Robert Prunty has this to say about his new QB, “I am very happy that Deondre Francois is joining our program. He is a cerebral football player with unbelievable athletic ability. More importantly, he is an outstanding young man who graduated Florida State in 3.5 years. We are ecstatic to have Deondre Francois in our program.”

FSU had dismissed him from their football program last winter, the day after video surface on Instagram in which his girlfriend accused him of abuse. No charges were filed.