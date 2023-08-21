Former Hokie Slye ends Ravens 24 game preseason win streak with a late FG for the Commanders

Joey Slye kicked the game winning field goal from 49 yards with :09 seconds left to win the game 29-28 for Washington on Monday night.

Sam Howell threw for 188 yards and two touchdowns as the Washington Commanders defeated the Baltimore Ravens 29-28 on a last-minute field goal, snapping one of the NFL’s most peculiar runs of success.

The Ravens passed the previous NFL record of 19, set by the Green Bay Packers in the 1950s.

Howell was still in middle school the last time the Baltimore Ravens lost a preseason game in 2015.

He was named the Commanders’ starting quarterback last Friday, and on Monday showed why Washington is putting its faith in the second-year passer in a crucial year for coach Ron Rivera and new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Journeyman Ravens quarterback Josh Johnson matched him throw for throw in an exhilarating first half, at least by preseason standards.

Johnson finished 10 of 12 for 145 yards and two touchdowns, as well as one end zone interception where the ball fell through the arms of receiver James Proche II and into the waiting hands of Commanders defensive back Quan Martin.