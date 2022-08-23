Former Hokie Thomas a step closer to being back on the field for Commanders

Tight end Logan Thomas has been taken off the physically unable to perform list (PUP). He's recovering from a left knee injury from last season.

The Commanders got some much needed help after key injuries hurt their ability to develop particularly on the offensive side of the ball at tight end.

On Monday, Logan Thomas was taken off the physcially unable to perform list (PUP). He's recovering from a torn tore the ACL, medial collateral ligament, medial meniscus and lateral meniscus in his left knee.

"For me, it's just now getting back, integrating contact into my daily routine and getting used to it. Building from where I've been", he said.

The 31 year old veteran out of Virginia Tech is just about there, but no word on whether he'll be ready for Washington's week one home opener against Jacksonville.

Head coach, Ron Rivera still remained cautious. "It's very nice, you know, the next step obviously see him practice. So, we'll get excited about that hopefully soon. But the best thing is, this is a step, you know, part of the process.”