CHESAPEAKE, Va.- The NBA off-season wasn't just about LeBron James heading to Los Angeles to play with the Lakers. Joining him in the Staples Center, but with a different team, is Chesapeake native, Mike Scott. The former Deep Creek Hornet and Virginia Cavalier held his 2nd annual basketball camp from his high school on Saturday. "We're trying not to teach them some Euro steps", he joked.

In his lone season with the Washington Wizards, the 30 year old averaged 8 points while shooting 52% from the floor. He went the unrestricted free agent signing a 1 year deal with the Los Angeles Clippers. "I felt wanted by the Clippers", he says. "Washington gave me an opportunity. I felt like I took advantage of that opportunity. Now it's time to move on to the West Coast".

