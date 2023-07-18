Former Monarch Sam Armstrong ready for pro career to take off

After a slight delay, the 13th round pick is excited to get to work

NORFOLK, Va. — Sam Armstrong has waited a long time to be a professional baseball player.

"It's been a dream of mine since I was a little kid to be getting that call, obviously I'm antsy to get down there," says Armstrong. "Down there" is Arizona where he'll begin his career in the Chicago Cubs organization after they selected him in the 13th round of the MLB draft. He is extra antsy, however, because he was supposed to already BE there.

"Last night I was supposed to fly down to Arizona. We're on the runway getting ready to take off, there's something wrong with the plane and long story short the flight was cancelled." I guess when you've waited 20 years to become a pro, a few more days can't hurt.

Armstrong also has gotten a little used to waiting during the draft process. In his second season as a Monarch he went 9-4 with a 3.51 ERA in 15 starts for ODU. The year was good enough to earn him 2nd team all-Sun Belt. Professional feedback indicated that resume might also merit a second day selection in the MLB draft.

"Expecting to be picked on day 2, sitting there all day watching the TV, it's definitely an emotional roller coaster," Armstrong was not selected that day, instead going at the very beginning of day 3. "I'm just glad the Cubs gave me a chance to be part of their organization."