Former NBA great Mahorn has Pirates jersey retired

The 18 year NBA veteran won a championship with the original "Bad Boys" in the Detroit Pistons in 1989.

HAMPTON, Va. — In what was an emotional evening, Hampton University honored one their own on Wednesday. Rick Mahorn was as big as you can get when it comes to the Pirates program. The former NBA champion had his #44 retired.

Mahorn, who played at then Hampton Institute from 1976-1980, left with 2,418 points and was a 3-time All-American. He would go on to be drafted in the second round as the 35th overall pick of the Washington Bullets. Mahorn would go on to play with four different NBA teams and was one of the original "Bad Boys" of the Detroit Pistons who captured the first of back to back titles in 1989.

Coming back to where it all started meant plenty to the now 64 year old. "I can't describe it in words", he said. "I'm still speechless right now".