Former Nittany Lion transferring to ODU

NORFOLK, Va. — It's not unusual when a coach leaves a college football program a player or two might come with them. Old Dominion's Ricky Rahne is no different. He reached back to his time at Penn State and found the Monarchs a big target at tight end.

Zack Kuntz announcing through his Twitter account, he'll be transferring to ODU. The 6-7, 221 pounder is out of Camp Hill (HS) in Pennsylvania. Rahne spent the past three seasons as offensive coordinator with the Nittany Lions before becoming Old Dominion's head coach in 2019. He's yet to coach a game for the Monarchs because they opted out of the fall 2020 season due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Kuntz, a redshirt sophomore will have three years of eligibility remaining.