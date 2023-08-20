Former No. 1 NBA pick Joe Smith and Washington legend Brian Mitchell among autograph guests in Virginia Beach

At the Virginia Field House on Saturday morning, both Smith and Mitchell visited with local fans at the 757 sport cards, comics, and collectibles show.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — At first glance, Joe Smith might seem like a simple name but if you're familiar with the Maury High School legend, you know his career was anything but that.

Smith's dreams of playing professional basketball started as a Commodore. Those dreams came to fruition at the 1995 NBA draft when Smith was selected first overall to the Golden State Warriors. On Saturday morning, those dreams came full circle with Smith attending his first ever formal autograph signing in the 757.

He was joined at the 757 Sport Cards, Comics, and Collectibles show by other noteworthy guests including Sam Allen, former Oriole Mickey Tettleton, and former Washington Redskins legend in running back Brian Mitchell.

As one of the top 50 seniors in the country by the end of his high school career, Smith received freshman of the year honors at Maryland en route to being a first round draft pick. A proud 757 native, Smith makes all the stops when he comes through town but his old stomping grounds are at the top of that list.

"I got in town late this morning and had to get ready for this so I didn't have time yet but when I leave here, trust me, I'll swing by there," he said.

"This is home. It means so much to me and that's something I always brag about is being from here. There is so much hidden talent that we have coming from this area that people might not know about.. It's basketball, its football, its track, I mean its all sports. It makes you feel good as someone who did it before and someone that some of these people may have looked up to."

Meanwhile although Brian Mitchell isn't from the area, he was from those glory days in Washington when Super Bowl appearances and consecutive playoff seasons were the norm.

As one of the best returning specialist in NFL history, Mitchell helped lead Washington to their third and most recent Super Bowl victory back in 1992. Having experienced the roller coaster of this organization and the peaks and valleys that came with it over the years, Mitchell believes the new culture being established should yield positive results moving forward.

"When I got here that team was more of a family oriented team and we were connected to the fans its wasn't just fans and a team. You could feel a different level of connection and that left and now you can see it coming back and I feel good about seeing it because I remember it," the Pro Bowler explained.

"I tell guys all the time that I knew how it was and I felt how it was and that was destroyed and hopefully we can all build it back up."

Mitchell also has high hopes in Sam Howell, whom head coach Ron Rivera officially named the Commanders starting quarterback on Friday afternoon.