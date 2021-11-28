x
Former Notre Dame QB says he's transferring to ODU

Brendon Clark, a Chesterfield, Virginia native, had a nagging knee injury that required surgery last year.
Notre Dame quarterback Brendon Clark (7) warms up before the first half of an NCAA college football game between Georgia and Notre Dame, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

NORFOLK, Va. — Former Notre Dame quarterback, Brendon Clark, who left the Irish earlier this year, has found a new landing spot. According to his twitter account, he's heading to Old Dominion. 

Clark, who's from Chesterfield, Virginia in the Richmond area, had suffered a nagging knee injury that required surgery last year. He had at one point was committed to Wake Forest in 2019 before going to the Irish. 

Clark saw limited time while at Notre Dame. During his freshman year, he did have one touchdown in his debut against New Mexico, and for his sophomore year completed just one pass and had one rush in the Irish's 45-3 win over Pittsburgh.

