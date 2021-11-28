Former Notre Dame QB says he's transferring to ODU

Brendon Clark, a Chesterfield, Virginia native, had a nagging knee injury that required surgery last year.

NORFOLK, Va. — Former Notre Dame quarterback, Brendon Clark, who left the Irish earlier this year, has found a new landing spot. According to his twitter account, he's heading to Old Dominion.

Clark, who's from Chesterfield, Virginia in the Richmond area, had suffered a nagging knee injury that required surgery last year. He had at one point was committed to Wake Forest in 2019 before going to the Irish.