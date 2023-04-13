Former NSU great Bryant falls short, Liberty's McGhee shines on opening night at PIT

2-time MEAC Player Of The Year Joe Bryant, Jr. had 13 in a loss on Wednesday night while the Flames Darius McGhee had 22 points in a win.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A near-capacity crowd at Churchland High School was excited with anticipation on opening night for the 69th edition of the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament.

The annual event allows senior college basketball players to compete before professional scouts.

Former Norfolk State guard, Joe Bryant, who got a late invite to the event, was in the 9 p.m. game for Portsmouth Partnership as they took on K&D Rounds Landscaping.

After a slow start, the former Lake Taylor Titan finished with 13 points on 4-14 shooting, 6 assists and just one turnover in 27 minutes, but they lost 104-82, and will now play Portsmouth Sports Club at 3:15 p.m. on Thursday.

Bryant was asked what he want the scouts to know about him as a player.

"I can do whatever it takes for a team to win", he said. "Whether it's to pass or to score or to just run a team. Run the second unit or defense. Whatever they ask of me. That's what I'm willing to do."

His team will take on Portsmouth Sports Club, who lost to Mike Duman Auto Sales 96-84.

Gonzaga's Rasir Bolton, who spent a year in Virginia Beach playing for Catholic High School, also had 13 points in the loss.