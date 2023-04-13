Former NSU great Bryant falls short while Liberty's McGhee shines opening night at PIT

2-time MEAC Player Of The Year Joe Bryant, Jr. had 13 in a loss on Wednesday night while the Flames Darius McGhee had 22 points in a win.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A near capicity crowd at Churchland High School was excited with anticipation opening night for the 69th edition of the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament. Former Norfolk State guard, Joe Bryant, who got a late invite to event, was in the 9pm game for Portsmouth Partnership as they took on K&D Rounds Landscaping.

After a slow start, the former Lake Taylor Titan finished with 13 points on 4-14 shooting, 6 assists and just one turnover in 27 minutes, but they'd lose 104-82, and will now play Portsmouth Sports Club at 3:15pm on Thursday.

Bryant was asked what did he want scouts to know about him as a player. "I can do whatever it takes for a team to win", he said. "Whether it's to pass or to score or to just run a team. Run the second unit or defense. Whatever they ask of me. That's what I'm willing to do."