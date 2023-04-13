Former NSU great Bryant falls short while Liberty's McGhee shines opening night at PIT

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A near capicity crowd at Churchland High School was excited with anticipation opening night for the 69th edition of the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament. Former Norfolk State guard, Joe Bryant, who got a late invite to event, was in the 9pm game for Portsmouth Partnership as they took on K&D Rounds Landscaping.
After a slow start, the former Lake Taylor Titan finished with 13 points on 4-14 shooting, 6 assists and just one turnover in 27 minutes, but they'd lose 104-82, and will now play Portsmouth Sports Club at 3:15pm on Thursday.
Bryant was asked what did he want scouts to know about him as a player. "I can do whatever it takes for a team to win", he said. "Whether it's to pass or to score or to just run a team. Run the second unit or defense. Whatever they ask of me. That's what I'm willing to do."
His team will take on Portsmouth Sports Club who lost to Mike Duman Auto Sales 96-84. Gonzaga's, Rasir Bolton, who spent a year in Virginia Beach playing for Cathlolic High School also had 13 points in the loss. They couldn't Liberty guard, Darius McGhee. The 2-time Atlantic Sun Conference Player of the Year, who's 5-9 dropped a game high 22 points in the win and advance from Friday's semifinal game.