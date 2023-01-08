Former NSU Spartan hoops great Kirkland honored by the city of Norfolk

Richard "Pee Wee" Kirkland, a New York City hoops legend & former CIAA MVP received a proclamation from the city Monday night.

NORFOLK, Va. — The name Richard "Pee Wee" Kirkland meant different things to different people. Stories about him, particularly around the city of New York were legendary both and good and bad, but the 78 year old's life has come full circle.

On Monday night, Kirkland was honored by the city of Norfolk with a proclamation for his work becoming a motivational speaker and inspiring young, inner-city athletes to avoid the path he took.

Once a playground legend at the famed Rucker Park in his birthplace of Harlem, he would go on to Norfolk State to play with fellow Spartan and Basketball Hall Of Famer, Bob Dandridge as the two helped lead the men's basketball team to capture the 1968 CIAA title. Kirkland won MVP for NSU.

Kirkland would then get drafted by the Chicago Bulls, but turned down the opportunity, because he found he could make more money in the era of drugs in the 1960's and 70's. He would do two stints behind bars in 1971 and 1981-1988.

To come back to Hampton Roads meant a great deal to Kirkland. He said he always had a big place in his heart for the green and gold.

"Norfolk State created a reality in basketball that no place that can overide", he said. "It was the people. There was just a love affair that came together that just never ended."