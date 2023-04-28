Former ODU defensive lineman White drafted by Patriots in 2nd round

The converted tight end made the switch to defensive lineman while with the Monarchs. He would transfer to Georgia Tech.

Keion White's unexpected journey to be selected in Friday night's NFL Draft was not something he had envsioned coming out of high school in Garner, North Carolina. Former Old Dominion head coach, Bobby Wilder will be the first to tell you.

"He had thoughts of business and owning his own company", said Wilder. The 6-5, 285 pound defensive end was the second round pick of the New England Patriots. Not bad for someone who started their college career with the Monarchs as a tight end. He had to coaxed to the other side of the ball by Wilder.

"He was not happy with me", Wilder joked. "I said Keion I'm telling you, you're a good tight end and impactful, but now look at the impact you can have at defensive end".

White listened and jumped into it in 2019. By 2020, a new coaching came in with Ricky Rahne as head coach, and White wound up transferring. He found his way to Georgia Tech and began to flourish.

By the time his career ended with the Yellow Jackets he became a 3rd team All-Atlantic Coast Conference player. He'll now get the chance to play for a legendary head coach in 6-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick.