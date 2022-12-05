x
Former ODU great Verlander agrees to 2 year deal with the Mets

Justin Verlander, who won his 3rd AL Cy Young Award along with a World Series title with the Astros, reportedly has a deal worth $86 million dollars.
Credit: AP
FILE - Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws to a Minnesota Twins batter during the first inning of a baseball game Aug. 23, 2022, in Houston. Verlander won the American League Cy Young Award on Wednesday night, Nov. 16. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

Justin Verlander has come a long way from his time as an Old Dominion University Monarch. Starting his career with the Detroit Tigers that included at one point himself, Max Scherzer, Rick Porcello, and David Price, he would go on to Houston where he'd win a pair of World Series titles with the Astros. 

On Monday, the 39 year old, according to multiple reports (including ESPN), has agreed to a 2 year deal with the New York Mets worth $86 million. It will reunite him with Schezer. 

Verlander comes off winning his 3rd AL Cy Young Award and AL Comeback Player Of The Year after missing nearly 2 years following Tommy John surgery. He sported a record of 18-4 with a 1.75 ERA to go with 185 strikeouts in 28 starts this past season and made his ninth All-Star team. Verlander won Game 5 in Philadelphia for the first World Series victory of his career. 

He'll fill the void left by Jacob DeGrom who signed a five deal with the Texas Rangers three days ago.

