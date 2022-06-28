Former ODU greats Lieberman & Penicheiro dedicate newest "Dream Court"

NORFOLK, Va. — The Berkley section of Norfolk got a makeover in the form of a local version of hoop dreams at the Southside Boys & Girls Club on Monday. Their outdoor basketball court got renovated with the help of Sport Court and the Nancy Lieberman Charities. Lieberman, a former ODU Monarch great and 1996 Basketball Hall Of Famer along with another Monarch hoops great, Ticha Penicheiro teamed up to make it happen.
"The court for me is a chance for kids to build relationships", says Lieberman. "It's a chance for them to breathe. To have a place to go to."
Penicheiro agreed. "This is called 'Dream Court'. Their dreams can be possible. I remember being their age and having big dreams and I think I surpassed all of them."
Club CEO, Gregg Shivers says it helps the more than 1,500 children see things beyond the court itself. "We want them to go to school and that's our main goal", he says. "Make them have plans for the future whether it's college, or whether it's entrepreneurship".
Among others in attendance besides Norfolk mayor, Kenny Alexander, there was the Monarch women's basketball team and their head coach, Delisha Milton-Jones. There was also former women's coaching great, Wendy Larry. Lieberman felt having this kind of support system in place helps children in the Berkley section believe that anything is possible. "We want them to have pride", says Lieberman. "They wear nice kicks (sneakers) because they want to feel good about themselves. I was like that and this is what the court represents."