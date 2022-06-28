Former ODU greats Lieberman & Penicheiro dedicate newest "Dream Court"

The basketball court is now one of over 115 in the country helped by Nancy Lieberman Charities.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Berkley section of Norfolk got a makeover in the form of a local version of hoop dreams at the Southside Boys & Girls Club on Monday. Their outdoor basketball court got renovated with the help of Sport Court and the Nancy Lieberman Charities. Lieberman, a former ODU Monarch great and 1996 Basketball Hall Of Famer along with another Monarch hoops great, Ticha Penicheiro teamed up to make it happen.

"The court for me is a chance for kids to build relationships", says Lieberman. "It's a chance for them to breathe. To have a place to go to."

Penicheiro agreed. "This is called 'Dream Court'. Their dreams can be possible. I remember being their age and having big dreams and I think I surpassed all of them."

Club CEO, Gregg Shivers says it helps the more than 1,500 children see things beyond the court itself. "We want them to go to school and that's our main goal", he says. "Make them have plans for the future whether it's college, or whether it's entrepreneurship".