Former ODU guard is an assistant coach on FAU's run to the Final Four

Drew Williamson, who was a Monarch player from 2003-2007, is in his second season with Florida Atlantic.

This year's NCAA men's Final Four has a connection to here in Hampton Roads. As Florida Atlantic University makes its first ever appearance and second ever in the tournament, they do so with a former ODU Monarch.

Owls assistant coach, Drew Williamson is in his second season at the Boca Raton, Florida school. He's been amazed about what's happened.

"Waiting for somebody to pinch me, maybe", he joked. "It's been unbelievable."

Florida Atlantic's magic ride continues as they face off against San Diego State on Saturday from Houston, Texas. The fever for the Owls has hit home for him.

"My son plays AAU basketball with one of the teams around here", he says. "A lot of their kids are basketball junkies, but they're like life long South Florida families and just their experience of FAU basketball has not been this."

Williamson was an all-CAA second team player while at Old Dominion. He still holds the record for career consecutive games played with 130. Williamson credits his former coach where it all started in Blaine Taylor.

"Just being resilient", he says. "A lot of the things Coach Taylor instilled in us was putting our hands in (the huddle) and he would say, 'Every day in every way, we get a little better'."