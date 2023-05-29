Former ODU head coach Bobby Wilder hosts first ever 757 mega football camp

Even though Wilder is no longer coaching in college, he continues to live out his dream coaching locally. Sunday morning was his inaugural 757 mega football camp.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — There are few local figures who enjoy coaching more than Bobby Wilder. He's been a football coach for 32 years spending 13 years at Old Dominion tasked with recruiting and starting up the program, carrying the head coaching role from 2009-2019. Wilder coached current NFL players who came out of ODU Taylor Heinicke, Zach Pascal and Rick Lovato.

Although he's no longer a college coach, Wilder is still living out his dream in a similar role locally launching his first ever 757 mega football camp on Sunday.

His desire to coach is infectious and its why over 200 athletes gathered at Virginia Wesleyan for the event to receive instruction from Wilder as well as other college coaches from Duke, Maine, New Hampshire, and North Carolina Central.

Open to grades 7-12, the camp also helped players launch their recruiting profiles. Similar to a combine, their height, weight, and 40 yard dash were recorded to advertise to potential college coaches on their personal platforms.

Wilder's ambition to start the camp stemmed from conversations he's had with players and parents about the limited opportunities to go to camps and get exposure. Wilder was quick to solve that problem.