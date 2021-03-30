x
Former ODU lineman, Coward signs deal with Steelers

Rashaad Coward made 15 starts and appeared in 30 games while with Chicago for 3 years.
Credit: AP
Chicago Bears offensive tackle Rashaad Coward (69) looks on following the the NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. The Eagles won 22-14. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have doing their part to sure up the offensive line that had problems keeping veteran quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger upright. It continued on Monday when the team signed guard, Rashaad Coward. The 26 year old spent the past three seasons with the Bears.

Coward confirmed things through his twitter account. The former Old Dominion Monarch came into the NFL as a defensive lineman, but transitioned well to the other side of the ball. He made 15 starts while appearing in 30 games with Chicago the past three seasons. Coward will add much needed depth to the Steelers offensive line.