VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.- As former Old Dominion forward, Brandan Stith gets ready to embark on his professional career overseas in Europe, he got the chance recently to pass on his knowledge of the game at Paul Webb's annual basketball camp in Virginia Beach. He loved the experience. "It's real fun. There's a really good saying, ' Your really haven't mastered a craft until you can teach it to a 9 or 10 year old'."

Stith wrapped up his two year stay with the Monarchs and now turns his attention as pro, but says he's proud of his time as a Monarch. "I love everything about ODU basketball. I'm going to miss everything at the Ted. I'm going to miss the crowd, but time waits on no man so I gotta move on."

© 2018 WVEC