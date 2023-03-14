Former ODU QB great Heinicke lands with Falcons according reports

The reported 2 year deal will bring Taylor Heinicke back to his original home state of Georgia.

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke is reportedly heading back to his home state of Georgia. According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero, the former Old Dominion great will sign with the Atlanta Falcons for two years and worth up to $20 million.

It will end his two years with the Washington Commanders in which he played 25 games. The 30 year old made a big splash in the nation's captial when he was signed to the practice squad in 2020. Tuesday, he took a moment to say thank you to fans through his Instagram account.

After Washington had suffered injuries at the quarterback position to Ryan Fitzpatrick and later Carson Wentz, Heinicke would start 24 games completing 382 of 493 passes with 32 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.

This past season, Heinicke replace Wentz in Week 6 and after the Commanders were eliminated from playoff contention. Rookie quarterback, Sam Howell took over and started the season finale against the Cowboys.