Former ODU women's hoops coach, Nikki McCray-Penson steps down as Mississippi State

After just one season with the Bulldogs program, she cited wanting to concentrate on her health.

STARKVILLE, Miss — Mississippi State women's basketball coach Nikki McCray-Penson says she is stepping down as Bulldogs coach immediately after one season to focus on her health.

The Women's Basketball Hall of Famer said in a news release Tuesday that she has been faced again with unspecified health concerns she had hoped were behind her. McCray-Penson said she decided to step away to devote time and energy toward addressing these issues. The Bulldogs were 10-9 (5-7 Southeastern Conference) in her lone season as coach.

"Although I look forward to returning to coaching when I am able," she said, "I believe this is the best decision for me and my family at this time. I appreciate the support MSU has shown me, and I will be pulling for the team's success this season."

Associate head coach Doug Novak will be MSU's interim coach, and the school will conduct a national search for a new coach. Athletic director John Cohen said the school appreciated McCray-Penson's time and effort, and respected her decision to focus on her health and family.

"Throughout her time as a player and as a coach, Nikki has shown herself to be a competitor," Cohen said, "and we fully support her as she takes some time away from the game to address her health concerns."

MSU hired McCray-Penson to replace Vic Schaefer in April 2020 after she led Old Dominion to consecutive 20-win seasons and was a WBCA Coach of the Year finalist. She was a South Carolina assistant under Dawn Staley and helped the Gamecocks win the 2017 NCAA championship, and also was on the staff at Western Kentucky.