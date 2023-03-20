Former ODU WR Pascal signs with Cardinals

Zach Pascal agreed to a two year deal with the Arizona Cardinals on Monday. He spent just one season with the Eagles, who lost in the Super Bowl to the Chiefs.

After just one season with the Philadelphia Eagles, wide receiver Zach Pascal on Monday agreed to a 2 year deal with the Arizona Cardinals according to a league source.

He had 15 catches for 150 receiving yards and a touchdown as the Eagles went all the way to the Super Bowl before losing to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.