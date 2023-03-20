Former ODU WR Pascal signs with Cardinals

After just one season with the Philadelphia Eagles, wide receiver Zach Pascal on Monday agreed to a 2 year deal with the Arizona Cardinals according to a league source.
He had 15 catches for 150 receiving yards and a touchdown as the Eagles went all the way to the Super Bowl before losing to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.
Prior to that, the 28 year old spent four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts recording 150 receptions for 1,888 yards and 15 touchdowns. In 49 games (41 starts) at Old Dominion, Pascal left as the school's all-time leader in catches with 233 and also ranked 2nd in receiving yards with 3,919.