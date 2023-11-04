Former Oscar Smith QB Vasko leaving Kansas for transfer portal

As a high schooler, Ethan Vasko helped lead the Tigers to back to back state titles.

The college football version of musical chairs continued on Tuesday. Kansas quarterback, Ethan Vasko making it know, he's entering the transfer portal. A Chesapeake native, made it official through his Twitter account.

Vasko said, "After a lot of consideration and discussion with my family, I have decided that it is in my best interest to enter the transfer portal."

By doing so, it gives him four years of eligibility remaining. While in high school, Vasko verbally committed to Old Dominion. He then switched to go to the Jayhawks.

While at Oscar Smith, Vasko as a senior, led the Tigers to a second straight state championship. He finished the season with 2,977 yards in the air and 37 touchdown passes. He also accounted for a state-record 10 TDs in a region playoff victory over Cosby.

The 6-4 215 pound redshirt freshman last season was behind starter Jalon Daniels and Jason Bean on the depth chart. Vasko saw action in KU's 43-28 loss to Texas Tech.