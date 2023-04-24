Former Oscar Smith Tiger Ethan Vasko transferring to Coastal Carolina

The two time Virginia state champion is coming closer to home after one year at Kansas University

NORFOLK, Va. — In June of 2021, Oscar Smith quarterback Ethan Vasko committed to Old Dominion University. The two time Virginia state champion re-opened his recruitment shortly after winning that second state title, and by the time he decided to become a Kansas Jayhawk, it looked like a sure thing that he wouldn't take a snap in SB Ballard Stadium.

As of Monday, April 24th Hampton Roads may yet see one of the area's winningest high school players take the field in Norfolk, only he won't be in an Old Dominion uniform.

After entering the transfer portal during spring ball, Vasko announced via his twitter that he's heading from Kansas to Coastal Carolina. The Chanticleers are fellow Sun Belt members with Old Dominion, and play in Norfolk on November 4th.

It is notable that Coastal brings back the 3 time Sun Belt player of the year, redshirt senior quarterback Grayson McCall. McCall is the only player in conference history to earn that distinction, and captained the Chanticleers in 2022. Vasko will have 4 seasons of eligibility remaining.