Former Tidewater Tide & New York Mets legend Mookie Wilson visits Harbor Park for induction into Tidewater Baseball Shrine

1986 World Series winner Mookie Wilson, who spent two full seasons with the Tidewater Tides was inducted into the Tidewater Baseball Shrine on Sunday.

NORFOLK, Va. — Mookie Wilson is most notably remembered for Game 6 of the 1986 World Series. With two outs in the ninth against the Boston Red Sox, Wilson hit a routine groundball to first baseman Bill Buckner which would have extended game six to the 11th inning for a Boston opportunity to win their first World Series since 1918. However, the ball rolled through Buckner’s legs and the Mets went on to win games six and seven to win the World Series.

For that reason, Wilson will probably never have to pay for another beer in New York City again, but now during his retirement, he's more than willing to cook you a meal.

"I enjoy cooking more than I enjoy playing baseball," said Wilson. "Baseball was work. Cooking is fun."

On Sunday at Harbor Park, Wilson combined both.

He visited the ballpark for a pregame ceremony where he was inducted into the Tidewater Baseball Shrine prior to the Tides series finale against the Syracuse Mets. The shrine includes numerous plaques hanging along the concourse walls in the ballpark, honoring local baseball stars.

But beyond baseball, Wilson offered a picnic to fans before the game where he and his family's catering company cooked delicious southern-style barbeque for fans. Mookie and his family founded Legacy Catering in 2022, a catering company that cooks and serves the family’s recipes of traditional Southern food.

"Pork tenderloin, beef tenderloin, mac & cheese, brussels sprouts, green beans- you name it, we do it!"

On his induction into the Tidewater Baseball Shrine, Wilson said he wasn't expecting the honor.

"I think I was more nervous that they were going to induct me into this honorable Hall of Fame because that's something you don't take lightly. You know, I thought I was forgotten!"

But we could never forget about you Mookie, especially here Channel 13. In fact, our coverage of Wilson came full circle at the event.

During Wilson's heyday here in Norfolk, the late Jim Kincaid, former anchor at 13News Now, adopted Wilson as his favorite player. He loved Mookie’s name and would often ask about him to the Sports team during newscasts. It eventually became a Channel 13 Mookie Wilson Fan Club, with shirts printed out and given away at station events.

At Sunday's game, former Sports Director Brad Face, who worked alongside Kincaid, presented Mookie with the t-shirt with an image of Face, Kincaid, and Wilson pictured between them.