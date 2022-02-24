Four more entries into VSHL state basketball tournament

SUFFOLK, Va. — In Class 4A boys basketball, King's Fork and Jamestown have landed spots in the VHSL state tournament. Mission accomplished with wins in the region semifinals.
King's Fork remained unbeaten with a 76-53 win over Manor. Sam Brannen had the hot hand on Thursday night as he scored 32.
Jamestown rallied from five down entering the fourth quarter to beat Hampton 57-52. Xavier Brown tallied 16 of his game high 30 points in the final quarter to lead the comeback for the Eagles.
On the girls side, Princess Anne and Kempsville will meet in the Class 5A region finals. By making it to the region finals, they get a berth in the state tournament.