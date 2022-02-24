Four more entries into VSHL state basketball tournament

King's Fork and Jamestown boys won their Class 4A region semifinals. Princess Anne and Kempsville girls did the same in Class 5A

SUFFOLK, Va. — In Class 4A boys basketball, King's Fork and Jamestown have landed spots in the VHSL state tournament. Mission accomplished with wins in the region semifinals.

King's Fork remained unbeaten with a 76-53 win over Manor. Sam Brannen had the hot hand on Thursday night as he scored 32.

Jamestown rallied from five down entering the fourth quarter to beat Hampton 57-52. Xavier Brown tallied 16 of his game high 30 points in the final quarter to lead the comeback for the Eagles.