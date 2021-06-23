Four state champs from the '757' in soccer plus success in softball and baseball semifinals

In soccer, First Colonial boys and girls soccer are state champs. Add Smithfield and Nandua boys to that special list as well.

What a special night for high school soccer in our area. The '757' has four newly minted Virginia state champions.

First Colonial became the first school from Hampton Roads to have both boys and girls soccer teams win states in the same season.

Smithfield boys won their first ever state title in Class 4.

Nandua boys won the Class 2 championship. It's their first since 2003.

Menchville girls soccer came up short in their shot at their first state title. They lost in the finals to Dominion.

In baseball, Cox and Poquoson won their semifinals games.

In softball Nansmond River won to advance.

Hanover shutout Grafton in softball.