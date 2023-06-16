Fowler leads US Open after tying 36-hole scoring record

Rickie Fowler had 8 birdies and 6 bogeys and, after opening with three straight birdies, he also became the fastest player in history to reach 11 under at the event.

LOS ANGELES — Rickie Fowler has shot a two-under-par 68 to take the lead at the midway point of the US Open at 10 under while tying the championship's 36-hole record of 130.

Fowler needed to birdie the par-4 18th hole at Los Angeles Country Club to break the 36-hole record set by Martin Kaymer at Pinehurst No.2 in 2014. But he settled for a two-putt par, one of only four pars he made in the second round.

Fowler had eight birdies and six bogeys and, after opening with three straight birdies, he also became the fastest player in history to reach 11 under at a US Open.

The 34-year-old Fowler, from Murrieta about 100 miles south of Los Angeles, is trying to win his first major. He leads Wyndham Clark by one stroke, with Rory McIlroy another shot back.

Fowler and Xander Schauffele each shot 62 in the opening round, breaking the previous U.S. Open record.

Fowler didn't qualify for the last two US Opens. But he's been strong this tournament.

Schauffele, who was two groups behind Fowler, made three straight bogeys on the back nine.

He eventually signed for a 71 to be sharing fourth at seven under with Harris English (66).

Australian Min Woo Lee had the low round of the day to move to six under and into a tie for sixth with former world No.1 Dustin Johnson, who rebounded from a quadruple-bogey eight at the second hole to card a fighting even-par 70.

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and former amateur star Sam Bennett are tied for eighth at five following rounds of 68.