HAMPTON, Virginia — The timing of it couldn't be better. As the Hampton Pirates venture into their first official season in the Big South Conference as a football program, they do so with a big boost at quarterback. Florida State transfer, Deondre Francois is quickly settling in at the position for the Pirates. So what is HU getting on the field? A guy who threw for 6,291 yards and 35 touchdowns and if you throw in the fact, he also won Atlantic Coast Conference Rookie Of The Year in 2016, you'd understand why there's such a buzz on campus. "It's a fresh start", says Francois.

His journey to Hampton was caused by an incident off the field for the Seminoles. Francois was dismissed from FSU after his former girlfriend posted a video on social media allegely accusing him of abuse. No charges were filed against the 22 year old, and he now has the full trust of his new head coach in Robert Prunty. "He understands the level he was at. He talked about it. He's been at the highest level and now he's at a place that's more family oriented for him." Fracois agrees. "I grew up a lot", he says. "Be in the moment. Understand what's going on in your life and don't take anything for granted".