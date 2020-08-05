Andy Hitchcock is a freelance engineer for NASCAR who makes nearly all of his money through races. He had to find a temporary job until NASCAR came back.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As a freelance worker for 13 years, Andy Hitchcock said 99% of his income comes from working races.

“To be without NASCAR was a hardship," said Andy Hitchcock, who is a freelance engineer for NASCAR.

“I’m the Engineer in charge for NASCAR’S pitstop officiating truck," said Hitchcock.

NASCAR shut down in mid-march and Hitchcock was without work.

“We were in Atlanta when that race was canceled," said Hitchcock. "We all met and we were pretty sure it would be a lengthy delay. I don’t think anyone thought it would be this long.”

Luckily for Hitchcock, he found a way to make money in the meantime.

“My neighbor runs a grocery store, so almost the day I got home, knowing I would be out of work for a little bit, I went over and said, 'Would you mind if I worked for you?' and the people at Food Lion were gracious enough to hire me on," said Hitchcock.

With NASCAR coming back May 17, its time to hang up the apron and head back into the truck.

”I feel good about it," said Hitchcock. "I’m counting the days and hours. I go back to work Thursday morning at 8 in the morning and I can’t wait. It's going to be a new challenge."