Friday night frenzy in high school basketball playoffs

A half dozen winners from Friday night's regional playoffs advance to the state tournament

NORFOLK, Va. — Here's your ticket. Here's your ticket and yours and yours and yours. Actually six different area teams earned their ticket to the VHSL state basketball tournament on Friday.

Let's start in a Class 5B region semifinal where Maury staged a big late rally to upend Woodside 63-62. The Commodores trailed by eight with just under two minutes to go.

Also in Class 5B, Menchville handled Kecoughtan 72-56. The Warriors had beaten the Monarchs twice in the regular season and had won 20 straight. But, it's the Monarchs moving on.

From Class 5A, Indian River beat Salem in the region semifinal 54-52. The Braves make their first trip to the state tournament in 26 years.

In the other Class 5A region semifinal, Landon Russ hit two free throws with a second remaining to put the surprising Bayside Marlins into states. They edged Kempsville 53-52. It is Bayside's first visit to the state tournament since 1992.

Menchville and Norview will be sending their girls teams to the state level. The Monarchs routed Bethel 77-25 in one Class 5B region semifinal. It's their first chance at states in 24 years. The Pilots won easily over Woodside 58-24, also in Class 5B.