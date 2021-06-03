Friday Night Huddle: Lake Taylor rules this time

The Titans beat Maury 27-14 in the big game of the night. That and many other highlights right here.

NORFOLK, Va. — We built it up as the game of the year. It might turn out to be. In the showdown between two defending state champs, Lake Taylor got the best of Maury this time 27-14.

In our highlights of other games, Ocean Lakes put on good defensive show and quarterback Landon Spell had the touch on long passes in a 28-6 win over Landstown.

Tallwood got on the board first, but Salem and their quarterback Saquan Miles had enough to hold off the Lions 28-20.

Green Run had little trouble with Kempsville on the way to a 42-0 shutout.