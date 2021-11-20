Friday Night Huddle Playoffs: Week 2

Another hectic night of area high school football playoffs with region semifinal action. Warhill literally took control over Hampton, who was vying for a 26th region final appearance, and the Lions didn't that happen as they won over the Crabbers 13-6 in Class 4 Region A. Warhill (11-1) is now in their first ever region final and will take on King's Fork next week.
In Class 6 Region A semis, Oscar Smith wasted no time against James River. The Tigers sprinted out to a big lead and cruised to a 50-0 win. They'll face Western Branch yet again for a chance at another region title. The Bruins had to rally late and got a touchdown pass from Taquan Trotman to with :46 seconds left in the game to Ty Todd as they won 14-12.
Action from Class 5 Region A as Green Run (12-0) moved past Indian River 27-7. The Stallions intercepted three passes in the win and next faces Kempsville in the finals. The Chiefs (9-1) beat Salem 15-6 and in the process won consecutive playoff games for only the second time in school history. The other was back in 1983.
Class 5B, Maury won easily over Menchville 42-17 and will take on Woodside who won big against Nansemond River 40-22.