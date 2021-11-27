Friday Night Huddle Playoffs: Week 3

Green Run, Oscar Smith, King's Fork and Maury all captured region titles on Friday night.

Coming into Friday & Saturday, all five number one seeds were still alive for the region finals. Beginning in Class 6 Region A, Oscar Smith continued its dominance over the region this season. The Tigers getting three touchdowns from running back, Kevon King to go with 92 yards rushing as they trounced Western Branch 58-6 for the region title and will next play the winner of Saturday's, Battlefield-Freedom game.

Green Run made history as they rallied from being down 14-0 to beat Kempsville 21-17 for the school's first ever region title in Class 5 Region A. Tayon Holloway caught a 44-yard pass for the game winner from Xavier Davis. "It means the world to us", said Stallions head coach, Brandon Williams after the game.

The Stallions will face off against the Region B champ, Maury who shutout Woodside 42-0. It was the fourth title in a row for the Commodores. Saquan Miles and Peyton Jones each had two scores a piece for Maury in the win.

In the Class 4 Region A Championship, King's Fork pulled away from Warhill to win 41-14. Cameron Butler tossed a 4th quarter touchdown that provided insurance for the Bulldogs. "We're excited", head coach, Anthony Joffrion explained, but had loftier goals. "When I took the job here at King's Fork, our goal wasn't to win the region, but a state championship".