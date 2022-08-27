Friday Night Huddle recap: Week 1

A special night for the season opener of the Bethel Bruins as they retired the No.10 jersey of basketball Hall of Famer Allen Iverson. The school honored him and his former teammates on the 30th anniversary of them winning a state title in 1992. Nansemond River had other ideas and beat the Bruins 20-6. Also in the beach district Green Run held off Kempsville, 27-14.
The southeastern district also had a showdown in which Oscar Smith pulled away big from Deep Creek 47-15, and Western Branch needed overtime to knock off Churchland 33-27.