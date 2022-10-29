Friday Night Huddle Recap: Week 10

Although a Beach District title is out of reach for both Cox and Kempsville, there are playoff implications between the two schools who met on Friday night for the Game of the Week. Both teams entered the matchup 7-1, with their sole losses handed to them by the same team- the Green Run Stallions.
At the Sportsplex, the Falcons got things going first as Gage Trefry connected with Jordin Cooper for the 7-0 lead. Kempsville responded as quarterback Chris Spence found Ryley McIntosh to make it 10-7 at the half. The scoring would end with another link up between Spence and McIntosh to put Kempsville on top for a final of 14-10, improving to 8-1.
Chiefs quarterback Chris Spencer finished the night 6 of 13 for 136 yards with one rushing touchdown but it was their defense who came up big holding the Falcons to just 88 yards including -25 yards rushing and two interceptions.
The unbeaten Tigers were on the road taking on the Western Branch Bruins as well on Friday night. The only score of the night would come from a safety for Oscar Smith. Then late in the fourth quarter on fourth-and-goal, Western Branch set up for a 35-yard field goal with 1:03 left to win it, but a bad snap would spoil their final chance as Oscar Smith held on for the 2-0 win.
Returning to the beach, Salem visited Kellam and the Sundevils made themselves at home holding the Knights scoreless 37-0.
Catholic hosted Portsmouth Christian where the Crusaders started cruising early with two touchdowns in the first quarter to give them the early 14-0 advantage and they would go on to take it 34-7.
In other area scores, First Colonial defeated Landstown 10-6, Nansemond River dominated Grassfield 37-2, Bayside topped Princess Anne 51-12, and Green Run knocked off Tallwood 63-6. Hickory slid by Great Bridge 42-7, Lake Taylor blanked Granby 39-0, Indian River narrowly escaped Deep Creek 24-21, Maury beat Booker T. Washington 35-12, Churchland held Manor scoreless 42-0, and King’s Fork blanked Lakeland 58-0.