Friday Night Huddle Recap Week 11: Regular season finale

The Week 11 Game of the Week consisted of a showdown between arch- rivals Warhill and Lafayette with the Bay Rivers District title up for grabs. It was a packed stadium Friday Night at Wanner Stadium for the highly anticipated matchup as the Lafayette Rams sought revenge after a 14-7 deficit last year.
On Friday, Jaylen Pretlow carried the Rams to the 49-7 victory. His two touchdowns on the night put him at 52 in the Rams past 20 games. Demarcus Lawrence also contributed with three touchdown runs of his own. Lafayette finished the regular season with nine consecutive victories, in seven of which they held their opponent to seven points or fewer.
In Suffolk, Nansemond River took down King’s Fork in a thrilling overtime game after trailing by 14 at the half, the second of which was all theirs. Alkendric Overton would put the Warriors on top in overtime and the Bulldogs responded with six of their own, but an unsuccessful two- point conversion would seal it there. Nansemond River claimed the title as the Suffolk City champions for a final of 21-20, handing King’s Fork just their second loss of the season.
Maury traveled to Chesapeake going up against Norview also on Friday night rolling past the Pilots 46-14. The Commodores were unbeaten in the regular season. In the beach area, Cox defeated Kellam 31-6, Green Run rolled past Landstown 42-14, Tallwood won over Ocean Lakes 42-27, Kempsville dominated First Colonial 57-10, and Salem held Princess Anne scoreless 56-0. In other area scores, Indian River knocked off Grassfield 23-16, Churchland blanked Granby 37-0, and Great Bridge Fell to Deep Creek 42-6.