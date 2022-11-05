Friday Night Huddle Recap Week 11: Regular season finale

The Bay River's District title belongs to Lafayette after the Rams rolled past Warhill in a stunning 49-7 victory.

The Week 11 Game of the Week consisted of a showdown between arch- rivals Warhill and Lafayette with the Bay Rivers District title up for grabs. It was a packed stadium Friday Night at Wanner Stadium for the highly anticipated matchup as the Lafayette Rams sought revenge after a 14-7 deficit last year.

On Friday, Jaylen Pretlow carried the Rams to the 49-7 victory. His two touchdowns on the night put him at 52 in the Rams past 20 games. Demarcus Lawrence also contributed with three touchdown runs of his own. Lafayette finished the regular season with nine consecutive victories, in seven of which they held their opponent to seven points or fewer.

In Suffolk, Nansemond River took down King’s Fork in a thrilling overtime game after trailing by 14 at the half, the second of which was all theirs. Alkendric Overton would put the Warriors on top in overtime and the Bulldogs responded with six of their own, but an unsuccessful two- point conversion would seal it there. Nansemond River claimed the title as the Suffolk City champions for a final of 21-20, handing King’s Fork just their second loss of the season.