Friday Night Huddle Recap: Week 2

The holiday weekend saw Western Branch, Warhill and Churchland come up winners.

Several area high schools were in action for the Labor Day holiday and took care of business. Warhill came to the southside and bounced back after being down early 6-0 to beat the Norcom Greyhounds 24-12.

Churchland trailed 7-0 at halftime to Grassfield at home, but got a great second half from Kaleb Gallop. The senior had a pair of touchdowns against the Grizzlies. One on defense was a 95 yard pick six, while the other was a 61 yard run on the ground as the Truckers won 21-14.