Friday Night Huddle Recap: Week 2

Several area high schools were in action for the Labor Day holiday and took care of business. Warhill came to the southside and bounced back after being down early 6-0 to beat the Norcom Greyhounds 24-12.
Churchland trailed 7-0 at halftime to Grassfield at home, but got a great second half from Kaleb Gallop. The senior had a pair of touchdowns against the Grizzlies. One on defense was a 95 yard pick six, while the other was a 61 yard run on the ground as the Truckers won 21-14.
Western Branch with the shutout of Granby by a final of 28-0. Lakeland also blanking Southampton 20-0, while Nansemond-Suffolk won a high scoring affair over Blue 49-31. Jamestown beat Essex 17-0 and Atlantic Shores trounced Roanoke Catholic 50-6.