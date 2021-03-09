x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Friday Night Huddle Recap: Week 2

The holiday weekend saw Western Branch, Warhill and Churchland come up winners.

Several area high schools were in action for the Labor Day holiday and took care of business. Warhill came to the southside and bounced back after being down early 6-0 to beat the Norcom Greyhounds 24-12. 

Churchland trailed 7-0 at halftime to Grassfield at home, but got a great second half from Kaleb Gallop. The senior had a pair of touchdowns against the Grizzlies. One on defense was a 95 yard pick six, while the other was a 61 yard run on the ground as the Truckers won 21-14.

Western Branch with the shutout of Granby by a final of 28-0. Lakeland also blanking Southampton 20-0, while Nansemond-Suffolk won a high scoring affair over Blue 49-31. Jamestown beat Essex 17-0 and Atlantic Shores trounced Roanoke Catholic 50-6.