A big night for Norfolk Academy's, Cooper Tyszko. He comes in off the bench to toss 5 touchdowns as Norfolk Academy routs Catholic 51-7 on Friday. Other scores of note, Oscar Smith blanked Grassfield 51-0, Green Run held off Kempsville 21-13, and Salem won ugly, but improved to 2-0 as they held off Tallwood 8-6 in a game that combined for 6 turnovers and 30 combined yards.