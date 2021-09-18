Friday Night Huddle Recap: Week 4

One team had an easy night, while the other had to dig deep to get a win. Lake Taylor needed an Aaron McDaniel 12-yard touchdown toss to Elijah Washington with 3.4 seconds left to complete Lake Taylor’s incredible 28-26 come-from-behind victory over Norview on Friday night. The Titans did it on a 4th and goal. They improved to 2-1 despite trailing 20-0 to the Pilots with four first half turnovers.