Friday Night Huddle Recap: Week 5

Week 5 of high school football saw Western Branch receive their first loss of the season on the road against another 3-0 opponent at King’s Fork. The Bruins broke out to an early lead off a pick six to make it 7-0, but the Bulldogs would come back to tie it. They’d finally take the lead on a JaVon Ford touchdown to make it 14-7. Ford had 28 carries on the night for 97 yards. They continue to impress on both sides of the ball as their defense has given up 14 points in 4 games. The Bulldogs are now 4-0.