Friday Night Huddle Recap: Week 7

The Game of the Week did not disappoint on Friday night between Warwick and Woodside forcing three overtimes. The Newport News matchup saw regulation end tied at 14 and it would come down to a battle of field goals for the remaining quarters. The Raiders rallied from an early deficit and eventually took it in the third overtime thanks to Abdelrahman Mokhtar’s 29- yard field goal. Tack on an interception in the endzone care of DC Corpening on the next play- that allowed the Raiders to clinch a 20-17 win over the Wolverines in the Peninsula District showdown at Todd Stadium.
King’s Fork added to their perfect record taking down Deep Creek 35-14. The Bulldogs are now 6-0 and the Hornets are now 4-2. Western Branch secured a home win against Indian River tonight. Paul Billups closed it out for the Bruins with a 43- yard touchdown to give them the 45-24 victory. Shimique Blizzard contributed with 200 rushing yards and three touchdowns. The Bruins are now 6-1.
In the Beach District Kempsville defeated Landstown 20-6. The Chiefs advance to 6-1 handing the Eagles their second loss of the season.
Other schools in the 757 include Tallwood taking down Kellam 26-10, Grassfield falling to Hickory 28-10, Oscar Smith dominating Great Bridge 47-6, and Salem knocked off First Colonial 35-7. Additionally, Manor blanked Granby 20-0, Maury blanked Churchland 56-0, Southampton defeated Brunswick 49-3, Franklin won over Surry 30-6, King William fell to Norcom 28-7 and Lake Taylor edged Hermitage 28-27.