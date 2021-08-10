Friday Night Huddle Recap: Week 7

Now that we're seven weeks into the high school football season, we've got an idea of who's great and who's not. Booker T. Washington is making a case for one of those teams to look out for in the Eastern District. Fresh off their blow out win over Lake Taylor a week ago, the Mighty Bookers had just enough to hold off Norview Friday night care of a Frederick Fuller short quarterback keeper as they won 16-6.
Maury had a dominant effort against Churchland as Peyton Jones had 8 carries for 145 yards and a touchdown as the Commodores (4-1) won over the Truckers 48-13.
Kempsville got its first win over Ocean Lakes since 2005 as they won over the Dolphins 36-21. Chiefs junior running back NaiQuan Washington-Pearce had 134 yards to go with three touchdowns as they improve to 4-1.
King's Fork won easily over Deep Creek 31-16 and Western Branch edged Indian River 14-7.