Friday Night Huddle Recap: Week 8

In this week's Game of the Week, Oscar Smith continues on a perfect season rolling past unbeaten King's Fork 52-21.

Undefeated King’s Fork hosted another unbeaten opponent in Oscar Smith for the Game of the Week on Friday night. The Bulldogs lone win against the Tigers came back in 2017 when Head Coach Anthony Joffrion was an assistant at King’s Fork and tonight he met his former coach in Oscar Smith's Christ Scott.

The Tigers jumped out to an early lead thanks to Alvin Jones who returned the ball on the opening kickoff for a 90 yard touchdown run. King's Fork later jumped back in front with a 21-17 lead. Oscar Smith quarterback Cade Cox helped the Tigers regain the lead with a 42-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Lewis to give them a 24-21 advantage.

Oscar Smith's 21 unanswered points in the second half sealed their way to victory for a final of 52-21. DJ Etheridge had a punt return touchdown and three interceptions, his eighth interception in the last three weeks.

Out in the beach Kempsville improved to 7-1 as they hosted Salem. It was a tied game at 7 up until the fourth when the Sundevils tacked on a field goal to give them the 10-7 advantage. The Chiefs struggled to make any offensive production until just over a minute left in the game care of Justin Joyner who ran it up the left side for the game winner. Kemspville handing the Sundevils just their second loss (5-2) of the season for a final of 14-10.

Cox hosted Landstown holding a 17-0 lead heading in the half. They went on to win it 24-7 over the Eagles. The Falcons are now 5-1.

Deep Creek took on Nansemond River as well with the Warriors getting out to a 7-0 lead in the second quarter care of Terrell Douglas heading in from 53 yards. They extended their lead 14-0 heading into the half for a final of 28-14, spoiling Deep Creek’s homecoming.