Friday Night Huddle Recap: Week 9

The Phoebus Phantoms rolled to their 47th straight Peninsula District win over the Woodside Wolverines 41-7.
It’s the home stretch of the high school football regular season as the Phoebus Phantoms claimed their sixth consecutive Peninsula district title over the Woodside Wolverines on Friday night. Phoebus was 7-0 entering the matchup meanwhile the Wolverines were 6-1- their only loss to Warwick in triple overtime earlier this season. Woodside’s defense has been unstoppable with its fourth shutout coming last week in a 39-0 win over Bethel. Tonight looked quite different for them.

The Phantoms gave up a score on the opening kickoff care of Isiah Hayes to give Woodside the early lead. Phoebus responded and got to a 21-7 lead entering the half. Quarterback Nolan James completed 7 of 9 passes for 195 yards and three touchdowns. Jordan Bass also had himself a night with four catches for 91 yards and a touchdown as Phoebus took it 41-7.

A Southeastern district battle saw unbeaten Oscar Smith hosting Nansemond River. The Tigers got on the board first care of Jamauri Knox who went in from three yards to make it 7-0. In the second quarter, Cade Cox threw a 16- yard pass to Isiah Acres for an additional touchdown. They held the Warriors to just three points as Oscar Smith remains unbeaten for a final of 28-3.

Additionally, Western Branch took down Deep Creek on their own turf tonight. The matchup consisted of over 700 yards of offense between the two schools. A big night for Western Branch’s Shamique Blizzard with a huge 60- yard score in the final quarter. He had 202 yards rushing and three touchdowns as the Bruins took it 40-20.

At the Sportsplex tonight, despite an early touchdown thanks to Landstown quarterback Zack Ruello, Kellam took down the Eagles 14-9. Additionally in other area scores, Bayside beat Ocean Lakes 47-2, Cox blanked First Colonial 42-0, Tallwood took down Princess Anne 37-16, and King’s Fork knocked off Hickory 53-20. Indian River held Great Bridge scoreless 40-0, Booker T. Washington allowed no scores from Granby, 46-0, and Lake Taylor dominated Manor 53-0.

