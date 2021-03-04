Friday Night Huddle: regular season finale

A lot of talk this year about the Oscar Smith defense and deservedly so. Friday night against Indian River, the Tigers reminded us that their offense and special teams are top notch as well. Oscar Smith dominated the Braves from start to finish and won 66-6.
Ethan Vasko threw for four touchdowns and Amonte Jones found the endzone 3 times for the Tigers.
Deep Creek solidified their playoff position with a 23-12 victory over Western Branch.
In the Eastern District, Norview shutout Granby 32-0.
In the Peninsula District, Bethel scored 17 unanswered second half points on their way to a 29-18 win over the Gloucester Dukes.