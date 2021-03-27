Friday Night Huddle surprise in Suffolk and more

At least for now, King's Fork has a leg up to ruling the city of Suffolk in high school football.
The Bulldogs spotted Nansemond River a 12 point second half lead, but stunned the Warriors with a fourth quarter push on their way to a 20-12 win.
Nansemond River will get another chance as these teams play again later and possibly in the city championship game after that.
Green Run put a hurting on Ocean Lakes playoff aspirations. The Stallions made a 18-7 halftime lead stick as nobody scored in the second half.
On the other hand, Bayside took a giant step towards the postseason. They are 4-1 after knocking off another contender, Princess Anne. The Marlins won by a final of 37-30.