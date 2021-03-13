Friday Night Huddle: thrillers and upset alerts

In the end it was about risk-reward for Green Run High. They went for the win with a two-point conversion attempt. No reward this time. Salem held off the Stallions 28-27 in a game that was loaded with highlights.
Booker T. Washington was thinking big upset in the 4th quarter after two Rodney Hammond touchdowns gave the Mighty Bookers a 16-13 lead over Lake Taylor. However, after a fourth down conversion, Jeffrey Foster went in on a keeper from 4 yards out for the Titans 20-16 win.
We've also got highlights of Princess Anne getting the best of Ocean Lakes 22-7, Norview's defense rising up again in a 20-3 win over Norcom and Deep Creek pitching a 33-0 shutout over Great Bridge.