Friday Night Huddle: thrillers and upset alerts

Best of the best, a wild one between Salem and Green Run. Plus, the Mighty Bookers put a scare into the Titans.

In the end it was about risk-reward for Green Run High. They went for the win with a two-point conversion attempt. No reward this time. Salem held off the Stallions 28-27 in a game that was loaded with highlights.

Booker T. Washington was thinking big upset in the 4th quarter after two Rodney Hammond touchdowns gave the Mighty Bookers a 16-13 lead over Lake Taylor. However, after a fourth down conversion, Jeffrey Foster went in on a keeper from 4 yards out for the Titans 20-16 win.

We've also got highlights of Princess Anne getting the best of Ocean Lakes 22-7, Norview's defense rising up again in a 20-3 win over Norcom and Deep Creek pitching a 33-0 shutout over Great Bridge.