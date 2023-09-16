Friday Night Huddle: Victories from Tabb and Nansemond River highlight Week 4 of high school football

On the 50th anniversary of the Tabb vs. York rivalry, the Tigers demolished the Falcons 42-0, and Nansemond River beat Oscar Smith for the first time since 2002.

There are no shortage of highly anticipated rivalries here in the 757. You've got Phoebus vs. Hampton, Maury vs. Lake Taylor but the 50th anniversary of a rivalry has an entirely new meaning. On Friday Night Huddle, the Game of the Week celebrated the 50th anniversary between Tabb and York- a meeting between the two programs which dates back to 1973.

What also made it unique was the star power in attendance. Former Tabb great Terry Kirby was there for the game doing the ceremonial coinflip between the two teams before kickoff.

Early in the first quarter, Tabb's defense stepped up big. Lance Koontz intercepted a pass and headed the other way for a pick six and a 7-0 lead. On top of that, they held the Falcons scoreless the entire night.

On the opposite side of the ball Colsen Sigler broke free for a 47 yard touchdown score to make it 14-0 Tigers, and Tabb ran into no problems from there extending their lead for a final score 42-0. They now lead the series narrowly, 31-30-1.

Across the water, Oscar Smith entered unfamiliar territory falling to Indian River on Friday night for the first time 2002. The Tiger trailed 35-13 late in the third quarter but put up plenty of late scoring to keep them in it. With just under a minute to play in the third quarter Oscar Smith's Alvin Jones traveled 90 yards on the ensuing punt return and with a successful two point conversion the Tigers got within two scores with the entire fourth quarter left to play.

It may have been a different story had it not been for the numerous penalties on the Tigers who had 4 personal foul penalties in the second half. It was a big reason the Warriors were able to tack on more scoring. Early in the fourth quarter, Nansemond River's Nick Grier added a 45 yard score to put his team ahead 42-21. The Tigers had a final response for the Warriors when Lonnie Andrews connected with Jones on the first play of the next drive 51 yards down field to cut the deficit to 42-28, your final score. Oscar Smith, who was unable to dig themselves out of a hole, fell to Nansemond River for the first time in 18 years. The Tigers are 2-2 on the season.

In a Class 5 Southeastern district matchup, King's Fork hosted Great Bridge. Bulldogs running back Javon Ford put up two early rushing touchdowns for a quick 14-0 lead, and they would go on to win big over the Wildcats 48-7.

Other area scores from Friday night include:

Maury 46, Dinwiddie 29

Gloucester 33, Denbigh 13

Granby 46, Norview 0

North Cross 28, Atlantic Shores 7

Western Branch 35, Hickory 0

Highland Springs 65, Norcom 0

Smithfield 35, Jamestown 7

Warhill 57, Poquoson 7

Hopewell 42, Churchland 0

Warwick 35, Menchville 0