Friday Night Huddle: Week 1

For the first time in over a year, high school football was played in late August. While the pandemic cancelled several games, most were played on Friday night. Our Game Of The Week saw another dominant effort by the defending Class 6 State Champs in the Oscar Smith Tigers. They mauled Deep Creek in their season and Southeastern District opener by a final of 49-3. Quarterback, Ethan Vasko went 11 of 14 for 188 yards and 2 touchdown passes. He'd run for a third as the Tiger defense held the Hornets to just 46 yards of total offense.